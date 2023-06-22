Staff and pupils at a Horsham school are celebrating after the school was officially rated ‘Good’ – and its headteacher given a top award.

Leechpool Primary School has been classified as ‘Good’ following an Ofsted inspection and headteacher Nicola Davenport won bronze in the Pearson Headteacher of the Year Award 2023.

Nicola was initially selected as one of the five finalists in March and then underwent a rigorous virtual interview with a panel of judges in April before this week being declared Bronze winner.

Chairman of the school governors Vinod Wagjiani said: “Nicola Davenport’s vision and dedication has crafted a school of outstanding qualities, where students and staff thrive and flourish.

Nicola Davenport, headteacher of Leechpool Primary School, Horsham, with some of the school's staff and pupils. Photo contributed

"Her transformative leadership has created a vibrant and inclusive school community that embraces diversity and nurtures growth. As a deserving recipient of the Bronze Head Teacher of the Year award, Nicola’s unwavering commitment has left an indelible mark on the educational landscape, inspiring future generations to reach for the stars.”

Nicola’s achievement coincides with a positive Ofsted report that Leechpool recently received after an Ofsted Inspection in February. The report states that "Leechpool Primary School continues to be a good school. There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a graded (section 5) inspection now.”

The report states: “Pupils love being in this school. The school day starts with cheerful greetings between pupils and staff. Pupils enjoy chatting with their friends and giving Mabel, the school dog, a pat, as they hang up their coats and unpack their bags.”

It adds: “Pupils thoroughly enjoy learning. They want to do their best and work hard.”

Nicola Davenport, award-winning headteacher of Leechpool Primary School, Horsham. Photo contributed

And it praises Nicola: “The headteacher leads with warmth, compassion and good humour. Many parents and carers sing her praises, with comments such as: ‘The headteacher is a fantastic leader and an example to her pupils.’ The headteacher and her leadership team provide consistently strong role models for staff and pupils. They combine high expectations with guidance, support and encouragement.