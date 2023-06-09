NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Horsham school outlines expansion plans to cope with growing population

Plans are being put forward by a Horsham school to expand its classroom space.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

Leechpool Primary School says it needs to expand to cope with the area’s growing population. It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build a single storey extension to its premises in Leechpool Lane.

Agents for the school, DMA Building Designs, say in a statement to the council that the school wants to broaden its education and support areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say the school wants “additional classroom space which will be multi-purpose, offering the ability for children to learn how to cook and assist those children with additional needs, offering them a safe space to get away from the classroom whilst meeting their education programme.”

Most Popular
Leechpool Primary School in Horsham is seeking planning approval to expand its premisesLeechpool Primary School in Horsham is seeking planning approval to expand its premises
Leechpool Primary School in Horsham is seeking planning approval to expand its premises

They say the expansion is needed because “increased housing in the area has meant that local infrastructure needs adapting to accommodate the economic growth.

“The school requires additional classroom space to cater for this as well as the ever increasing demands on providing a varied education as well as support to those children with additional needs and disabilities.

"It will also allow a space for focused learning in small groups. The school are keen to improve motivation and reduce distractions whilst providing a high level of education.

Have you read? ‘It’s lunacy’: Couple ordered to tear down cladding from their Sussex village home

One-bedroom Horsham property up for sale with guide price of £75,000

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having the ability to utilise additional classroom space will assist with these goals as well as improving health and well-being amongst these children.

“The building will be built to a high standard and enhance community services. Neighbouring properties will not be harmed by the extension, which is minimal compared to the size of the building.”

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilSussex