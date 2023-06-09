Plans are being put forward by a Horsham school to expand its classroom space.

Leechpool Primary School says it needs to expand to cope with the area’s growing population. It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build a single storey extension to its premises in Leechpool Lane.

Agents for the school, DMA Building Designs, say in a statement to the council that the school wants to broaden its education and support areas.

They say the school wants “additional classroom space which will be multi-purpose, offering the ability for children to learn how to cook and assist those children with additional needs, offering them a safe space to get away from the classroom whilst meeting their education programme.”

They say the expansion is needed because “increased housing in the area has meant that local infrastructure needs adapting to accommodate the economic growth.

“The school requires additional classroom space to cater for this as well as the ever increasing demands on providing a varied education as well as support to those children with additional needs and disabilities.

"It will also allow a space for focused learning in small groups. The school are keen to improve motivation and reduce distractions whilst providing a high level of education.

"Having the ability to utilise additional classroom space will assist with these goals as well as improving health and well-being amongst these children.