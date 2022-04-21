The free, 90 minute session starts in The Barn (next to the café) at Horsham Park at 2pm on Thursdays.

Everyone will be asked to wear face coverings - unless an exemption applies. Doors and windows will be open to ensure a flow of air.

Volunteer scooter tutor, Roland Knight, said: "We particularly welcome new scooter drivers but even those with more experience will benefit from a safety session.

Mobility scooter skills and safety sessions at Horsham Scooter Safety will be re-launching in May after a two-year gap due to Covid restrictions

"It’s easy to fall into bad driving habits. Being reminded of better ways could help avoid an accident.

"Reports of accidents involving scooters regularly appear in newspapers and we know that with a bit more care, most could have been avoided.

"Also, we recommend a session with us before buying a scooter as it can help you choose the right one and gives a good grounding in safety.

"There is no cost to a scooter driver, other than giving some of their time."

The volunteer scooter tutors have taken time to include a day’s training to brush up their skills before they begin. They are looking forward to advising scooter drivers how to be safer on their machines.

If your vaccinations and boosters are up to date, you can phone to fix the day. Phone 01403 269 384 to discuss your needs.

To find out more visit horshamscootersafety.org.uk.