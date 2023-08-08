BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Horsham student appears on TV's University Challenge

A Horsham student was among teams pitting their wits against each other on TV’s University Challenge last night (Monday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

The BBC Two show featured Southampton University versus Christ Church, Oxford.

Chris Meredith, from Horsham, is studying for a BSc in mathematics at Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was among Southampton’s team who scored 155 points against Christ Church’s 180.

Have you read? Broadcasting legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton and wife Dreena spearhead Horsham wildlife haven

Question master Amol Rajan – who took over this year from Jeremy Paxman – commiserated with Southampton, telling them: “I thought you were going to pull it off with an amazing recovery.”

Related topics:Southampton