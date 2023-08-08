The BBC Two show featured Southampton University versus Christ Church, Oxford.
Chris Meredith, from Horsham, is studying for a BSc in mathematics at Southampton.
He was among Southampton’s team who scored 155 points against Christ Church’s 180.
Question master Amol Rajan – who took over this year from Jeremy Paxman – commiserated with Southampton, telling them: “I thought you were going to pull it off with an amazing recovery.”