The team – named Top Landing Gear – include Roy, frontman of the band Scouting For Girls; TV Presenter Rob Curling; airline pilot James Cartner; and agricultural fencer Jez Curling.

They all live near each other on the outskirts of Horsham and they are all members of an aviation-based podcast, also called Top Landing Gear, which they launched in 2020 during the pandemic.

“We record our podcast at Roy’s studio in his house near Rudgwick,” said James.

Rob Curling, Roy Stride, James Cartner and Jez Curling on the Eggheads TV show with presenter Jeremy Vine

The podcast’s popularity has grown quickly since its launch and became the No 1 UK Aviation podcast on iTunes at one time.

The team recorded their episode of Eggheads last month and it is being broadcast this Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 5.

The Top Landing Gear podcast team who produce their podcasts in a studio at the home of Roy Stride, frontman of the band Scouting For Girls, who lives near Horsham

In each episode, a team of four quiz show champions – the Eggheads – is challenged by another team of four for prize money.

The TV programme presenter is Jeremy Vine.

If the challengers lose, then £1,000 is added to the prize money fund until the Eggheads are beaten, when the prize will revert to £1,000.

The most prize money that has been won is £75,000, in 2007.