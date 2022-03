An inquest heard yesterday (Tuesday) how Kayley Taylor, 14, was also concerned about falling behind with her school work.

Coroner Penelope Schofield, in a narrative conclusion, said: “Kayley took her own life whilst suffering from anxiety this having been brought on by the effects of a national lockdown during January to March 2021 and her concerns of falling behind with her schooling.”