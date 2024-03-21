Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event – Discover Electric – is being organised by Horsham District Council in partnership with Let’s Experience Electric and is open to everyone with an interest in switching to EVs and more sustainable motoring to help reduce carbon emissions.

The event will showcase a broad range of EVs with a chance for people to get behind the wheel and go for a test drive. Experts will be on hand to give presentations and answers questions on all aspects of electric motoring; environmental performance, operation costs, charging infrastructures and more.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for climate action Colette Blackburn said: “Climate change is endangering our planet, our nation and our district. This event is all about educating people in the transition to zero emissions motoring, as transport is currently responsible for much of our roadside air pollution.

“If you are considering owning an EV or just want to find out more, then this event offers the perfect opportunity for you to do your research and ask any questions you may have.

“There are many benefits to getting an electric vehicle, including lower running costs and helping the environment. By 2035, the government is looking to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles and we all need to be ready.”

The council’s cabinet member for environment Jay Mercer added: “As the council continues its great work towards creating a greener district in line with our pledge to become a carbon neutral district by 2050, we need more individuals and businesses to make the switch to electric vehicles.

“We are making good progress in replacing our petrol and diesel fleet vehicles with electric ones to drive forward our green agenda, and we are looking to support the district’s taxi fleets in going electric too. Delivering cleaner and greener transport regionally is a key part of what is driving this event.

“Come along, take a test drive and join us for what will be an engaging, educational event.”