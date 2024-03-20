Developers reveal fresh proposals for up to 120 new homes on fields in Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gladman Developments are currently applying to Horsham District Council for planning permission to build the properties on land off Shermanbury Road in Partridge Green.

They are proposing to build a mix of one to five-bedroom homes – flats and houses – and create a public open space, pond and children’s play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to the council, they say: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which complements the qualities and

The site of the proposed development, marked in red, in Partridge Green

character of Partridge Green.

“The development will create up to 120 dwellings with a range of housing to meet the needs of the area, whilst respecting and enhancing the site’s environmental assets.”

The estate, if approved, would be accessed off Shermanbury Road.

The developers say that the site comprises three agricultural fields – two of them are disused and overgrown with vegetation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application site is an area of disused pastoral farmland, adjacent to a residential area of the village of Partridge Green. The site comprises of habitats that are commonly associated with previous agricultural use, with ruderal vegetation colonising large areas due to previous disturbed and nutrient rich soils.

"Dense areas of scrub, consisting of bramble dominate the southern proportion of the site, with areas of semi-improved grassland increasingly being encroached into by the scrub due to a lack of management.”