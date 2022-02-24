Horsham woman to attempt 250km race across the Sahara Desert

Gemma Morris has raised more than £29,000 for the Anthony Nolan charity since 2017 by taking part in various events such as The London Marathon in memory of her dad, who passed away from blood cancer.

Gemma was also shortlisted for an Anthony Nolan Supporter Award, with a digital awards celebration on Thursday, February 17.

The Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of the volunteers, fundraisers, clinical supporters and donors who help the pioneering blood cancer charity save lives.

Gemma's first attempt at the Marathon de Sables in October 2021.

Celebrity winners have included Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman, who presented an award this year.

Gemma is now planning to complete the Marathon de Sables, a 250km race across the Sahara Desert, which takes six days to complete.

The challenge pushes even the fittest competitors to their limits and Gemma was withdrawn in the fourth stage of the race when she attempted to complete the challenge in October, however she plans to return again in March 2023 to finish what she started.

Gemma said: “I’m absolutely blown away about being nominated and shortlisted for this award, I never in a milllion years thought that my efforts would be awarded like this, it truly means the world to be recognised.”

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “Gemma’s commitment to raising funds for Anthony Nolan in her dad’s memory has been truly inspiring.”

Anthony Nolan is the charity that finds matching stem cell donors for people with blood cancer and blood disorders and gives them a second chance at life.