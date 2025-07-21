Horsham woman who spearheaded major cancer campaign dies of the disease

A Horsham woman who spearheaded a major campaign for research into an untreatable form of cancer has died after living with the disease for 14 years.

Dr Susan Michaelis passed away just days before she was due to meet health secretary Wes Streeting for £20 million funding for research into lobular breast cancer.

Susan and her husband Tristan had launched a campaign – known as the Lobular Moon Shot Project – in 2023 to fight for research funds. It became the UK’s most politically supported campaign ever with more than 400 MPs backing it.

Susan died peacefully on July 9 while proudly wearing her Lobular Moon Shot Project T-shirt with her husband Tristan and close friends by her side.

Lobular breast cancer is the second most common type of breast cancer but rarely shows on a mammogram or ultrasound and has no specific treatment. Twenty two women are diagnosed with the disease in the UK every day.

Husband Tristan said: “During her 14 years suffering with this cruel and brutal illness, Susan was given eight different forms of breast cancer treatment but none of them were able to stop the disease progressing.

"None of the treatments she received were developed based on the basic biology of lobular breast cancer, because despite this disease being known about for more than 80 years, this work has not yet been done.”

Susan’s remarkable campaign to help the millions of women worldwide diagnosed with lobular breast cancer was not the first time she had tried to do good for all of humanity. As a young girl, she always dreamt about being a pilot, but there were few opportunities for women to become commercial pilots in Australia at the time.

Dr Susan Michaelis was a qualified airline pilot

Instead she completed a degree in marketing and saved up the money to become a private pilot, then an airline pilot, starting off in the challenging Northern Territory of Australia, flying to remote communities.

But in 1997 she collapsed after a flight and never flew as an airline pilot again. She started to research what had happened and, two years later, was partly responsible for the Australian Senate carrying out an investigation into the effect of chemical exposures on aircraft. She went on to become an air accident investigator.

She published numerous scientific papers on the subject, briefed airlines, oil manufacturers, governments and countless others on the topic.

Despite her injuries sustained as a pilot, Susan completed half Ironman triathlons and became the first Australian to receive a British Citizen Award for her work in aviation safety.

Just last month, Susan was one of 22 women diagnosed with lobular breast cancer who took part in a silent vigil outside Downing Street. The group, joined by a number of MPs, stood silently for 22 minutes in solidarity with the 22 women who were to be diagnosed with lobular breast cancer that day in the UK – and every day.

Susan has appeared or been portrayed in numerous documentaries and films. “She will be greatly missed,” said Tristan.

There will be a tribute event to Susan at Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens at Lower Beeding, open to the public, on Saturday August 30 from 5.30pm. Last year, a rose named the ‘Dr Susan Michaelis Rose’ was launched by Harkness Roses at the Chelsea Flower Show and one of them will be planted at Leonardslee during the event. To attend, book at https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/all-events/leonardslee-lates-summer-2025

Anyone who is unable to attend and wants to make a donation to the Loraine Michaelis Foundation, which recently donated £22,000 to the Lobular Moon Shot Project, can do so at https://square.link/u/fp61TbAw