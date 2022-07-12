Horsham woodland put up for sale for first time in 60 years

Tittlesfold Wood, between Slinfold and Rudgwick, is on the market for the first time in 60 years with an asking price of over £250,00.

The wood stretches for nearly 26 acres and is on sale through property agents John Clegg and Co.

It is described as having a variety of native species, mainly oak, birch and beech with, hornbeam, field maple and hazel coppice beneath ‘fine boundary trees.’

The woodland near Horsham has gone up for sale for the first time in 60 years

However, the agents point out that there are some ash trees in the woodland and ash dieback is present.

A series of paths allow access on foot and connect with a public footpath to the south..

A shallow gully with a small stream runs along the southern border, reaching a larger stream that runs north-south.

A spokesperson for John Clegg and Co said: “Tittlesfold Wood’s greatest asset is its potential for biodiversity and woodland conservation.

"The ground flora is diverse, including bluebells, wild garlic and early purple orchids, with ample regeneration of broadleaved tree species.

"Areas of the woodland, including the land adjacent to the gully, are particularly appealing, with drifts of wild flowers on either bankside.

"Tittlesfold Wood offers a great opportunity to bring a broadleaved woodland back into management.”

The agents say that there is potential for some oak felling and hornbeam coppicing which would enable a buyer wishing for income to contribute towards ongoing management.