Horsham's first ever mini golf course opens

Horsham’s first ever mini golf course has opened on the edge of the town.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th May 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:11 BST

The crazy golf course is at Camping World in Brighton Road at what is said to be the largest tent display in the UK.

The nine-hole course is being run by Globetrotters Crazy Golf until May 24. A spokesperson said: “It offers the chance for local families and friends to come together for some fun.”

And Globetrotters director Nick Martin said: “We are delighted to be running our first event in Horsham. We think that this fantastic town is crying out for a crazy golf venue and look forward to meeting some new faces.

The new crazy golf course is at Camping World, Brighton Road, HorshamThe new crazy golf course is at Camping World, Brighton Road, Horsham
The new crazy golf course is at Camping World, Brighton Road, Horsham

“We’re encouraging the keen mini golfers out there, both young and old, to come to the fore and experience our around the world themed mini golf course like never before.”

For more information about the site and how to obtain tickets log onto: https://globetrottersgolf.com/camping-world-mini-golf/

An appropriate sign on Star Wars Day today - May 4 - at the new crazy golf site in HorshamAn appropriate sign on Star Wars Day today - May 4 - at the new crazy golf site in Horsham
An appropriate sign on Star Wars Day today - May 4 - at the new crazy golf site in Horsham
