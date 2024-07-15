Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Houses in a village near Horsham could be converted into accommodation for students with special educational needs.

Treehouse Educare, which runs New Barn School in Broadbridge Heath, is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to change the use of the two properties – one called Broadview and another known as The Old Stables off Guildford Road – near the school.

Treehouse Educare wants to provide six residential bedrooms at Broadview, a Grade II listed building, with five further bedrooms at The Old Stables, along with three further bedrooms in an existing annexe and garages.

All the bedrooms would have ensuite facilities and communal dining, kitchen and living spaces are also planned.

The Old Stables in Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, could be converted into accommodation for children at the specialist New Barn School

Lytle Associates Architects – agents for Treehouse Educare – say that the proposed alterations to the two properties would enable them to be used as residential accommodation to support existing pupils at New Barn School.

The school is an independent special school for girls and boys aged between seven and 19. All pupils have an education, health and care plan related to autistic spectrum disorders and associated difficulties.

The purpose-built school opened in January 2017 and is said to have since become a centre of excellence, with places in high demand.

The school has two existing residential properties, The Clockhouse and Farmhouse, each providing accommodation for up to four students. A third property, Rapkyns Cottage, was originally used as residential but was converted into a school primary teaching unit in 2019.

Broadview off Guildford Road in Broadbridge Heath is a Grade II listed building

In October 2022, approval was granted for construction of new primary and secondary school buildings, landscaping, creation of new playing fields and additional car parking.