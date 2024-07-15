Rescue teams work through the night to save cow trapped in Horsham river
Council wardens were carrying out a routine welfare check on livestock at Warnham Local Nature Reserve when they discovered one of their British White cows had strayed into Boldings Brook and was stuck in mud up to its shoulders.
Hampshire Specialist Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene along with support from Sussex Fire and Rescue officers and a vet.
After a three-hour rescue operation the cow was freed from the river and given precautionary steroids and antibiotics.
The 10-year old cow is now safe and sound on dry land at the reserve.
Horsham District Council, which runs the reserve, later thanked the the rescue crews and wardens for working through the night.
