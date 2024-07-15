Rescue teams work through the night to save cow trapped in Horsham river

By Sarah Page
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rescue teams worked through the night in a battle to save a cow stuck in a muddy river in Horsham.

Council wardens were carrying out a routine welfare check on livestock at Warnham Local Nature Reserve when they discovered one of their British White cows had strayed into Boldings Brook and was stuck in mud up to its shoulders.

Hampshire Specialist Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene along with support from Sussex Fire and Rescue officers and a vet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a three-hour rescue operation the cow was freed from the river and given precautionary steroids and antibiotics.

The 10-year old cow is now safe and sound on dry land at the reserve.

Horsham District Council, which runs the reserve, later thanked the the rescue crews and wardens for working through the night.

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilWarnham Local Nature Reserve

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice