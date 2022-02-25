Team of Hove and Portslade estate agents running for good causes at the Brighton Half Marathon

Hove and Portslade-based estate agents will be among the hundreds of people pounding the streets of Brighton and Hove this weekend in the popular half marathon.

The Brighton Half Marathon returns this Sunday (February 27) and will be started by Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes at 9am in Madeira Drive. The marathon is organised and raises crucial funds for Sussex Beacon, the Brighton-based HIV charity but other charities also stand to benefit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Vila and daughter Savannah who are supporting the Adur Special Needs Project, left, and Danielle Snell, who is running on behalf of The Snowdrop Trust, pictured with her son Nathaniel, right

For Sussex estate agents Mishon Mackay, its team of five runners has chosen three charities – Paws2Rescue, The Snowdrop Trust and Adur Special Needs Project.

One of the runners, Sue Vila, is a sales negotiator at the Hove office in Church Road and will be running on behalf of the Adur Special Needs Project (ASNP). ASNP is an equal opportunities non-profit charity that runs play schemes for local children aged five to fifteen who have a registered special educational need or disability.

Sue said: “I chose this local charity as it’s very close to our hearts. Our daughter, Savannah, has autism and attends the ASNP weekend sessions to help support her development. The work they do is amazing, and I want to give back as much as I can.”

Amy Newman, sales manager at the Hove office, is running on behalf of Paws2Rescue, a charity she has supported for several years. Paws2Rescue support Romanian dogs by providing animal shelters with food and bedding, raising donations for veterinary treatments, neutering programmes, and helping to find suitable homes for rescue dogs.

Amy Newmans rescue dogs Rodney and Harley

Having previously worked for the RSPCA, Amy currently has two rescue dogs and a cat. Amy said: “I’m passionate about helping animals and have worked with local animal rescue charities since I was 16 years old. Having had several rescue dogs and cats over the years it was a no brainer for me to run for such a great charity that does amazing work helping animals in need!”

Mishon Mackay’s senior administrator Danielle Snell, who works at the Portslade and West Hove branch in Station Road, is running on behalf of The Snowdrop Trust, a Sussex-based charity that provides nursing care at home for local children who have life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

Having a child of her own, Danielle said: “What the Snowdrop Trust is doing is incredibly inspiring and I wanted to support them at a local level. Every mile I run I will be thinking of these families who face challenges every day – with your help we can aid The Sussex Snowdrop Trust a little.”

The other two members of the Mishon Mackay team are Damien Dunford, branch manager, and Holly Harris, sales negotiator, who both work at the Portslade and West Hove office.

To donate to the team, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/dani-snell or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sue-Vila and justgiving.com/fundraising/Amy-Newman10