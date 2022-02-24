The Brighton Half Marathon returns this Sunday – all you need to know – race route, road closures, charity runners

The 32nd Brighton Half Marathon – on Sunday, February 27 – will be started by Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes MBE, who will also take part in the race.

And, it is a special year for the race organisers, the Brighton-based Sussex Beacon charity, which provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The charity celebrates its 30th year in 2022, and the fundraising arm of the charity – Team Beacon – hopes to smash its fundraising record in the event.

A Brighton Half Marathon spokesman said: “Sussex Beacon helps hundreds of people living with HIV in Sussex and the race is the charity’s largest annual event. Other charity partners include local charities Chestnut Tree House and national charities Macmillan and Alzheimer’s Society.”

Last year's half marathon, pictured above, was held in October but the 2022 event is back to its usual February slot

A half marathon spokesman said: “After last year’s enforced changes to the date and format due to Covid-19, the race team is delighted the event is returning to its usual place at the start of the running calendar and with a full race field.”

Dame Kelly Holmes

The route map for the 2022 Brighton Half Marathon showing some of the landmarks the runners will pass

Organisers are also delighted that the 13.1-mile race will be started by Dame Kelly Holmes MBE. Dame Kelly has won medals at Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic level, culminating in two gold medals at the Athens Olympics in 2004 for the 800m and 1500m.

Dame Kelly Holmes MBE (military) said: “I am really looking forward to starting the Brighton Half Marathon this year. Seeing mass participation events back to their best is fantastic! It has motivated me to get back training and run it too.

“So my plan is to start the race off, jump down and get involved. I will not be racing – just enjoying the atmosphere.”

The Brighton Half will see thousands of runners – both beginners to the distance and seasoned half marathoners – taking to the streets of Brighton & Hove.

Dame Kelly Holmes will start the 2022 Brighton Half Marathon and will then take part in the race

The 13.1 mile city race route

The Brighton Half Marathon route on February 27 is as follows:

Miles 1 - 3

The wheelchair race is back for the 2022 Brighton Half Marathon and will have its largest ever field of participants

Starting on Madeira Drive, you’ll turn right at the SeaLife Centre, towards Ovingdean, passing regal Royal and Lewes Crescent architecture on your left.

Continuing on Marine Drive and the bracing cliff tops, the race will head towards Roedean School, where a sharp turn on the road before Roedean Road will bring you back west towards Brighton, enjoying wonderful cliff top and panoramic city views.

Miles 3 - 7

Picking up the pace as you run past the iconic blue railings on Marine Parade, spot Brighton Palace Pier on your left.

At Aquarium Roundabout the race heads north, past the grandeur of the Royal Pavilion towards the majesty of St Peter’s Church.

Carrying on you’ll loop around The Level before you head south back down Grand Parade to the Old Steine before turning right onto Grand Junction Road.

In mile 7 you’ll hit The Grand Brighton, the city’s iconic seafront hotel. The course heads towards Hove next, and you’ll be able to spot the West Pier on the horizon, plus the British Airways i360.

Miles 7 - 13.1

Once past the two piers, you will head into Hove along the Kings Road with the majestic cream regency architecture on your right and the sea on your left.

At the Bandstand you’ll run round Bedford Square before carrying on along the seafront where you’ll run up Grand Avenue and back down to the Queen Victoria statue. Past the King Alfred Leisure Centre, you will run to Hove Lagoon before turning left onto the seafront.

A great two mile run past the colourful beach huts of Hove will bring you back to the Peace Statue, where the race re-joins the road for the last dash to the finish on Madeira Drive.

Road closures

Organisers said: “In order for the Brighton Half Marathon to be safe for everyone involved we need to close some roads. We work closely with Sussex Police, Brighton & Hove City Council and The AA to ensure that there is minimum disruption across the city.”

The following roads will be closed (timings are approximations only):

2am-7pm – Madeira Drive;

7.30am-12pm – Old Steine, Marlborough Place, Grand Parade, Pavilion Parade, Richmond Terrace, St Peter’s Place;

7.30am-11.45am – Marine Parade, Marine Drive;

7.30am-1.30pm – Kings Road to Grand Avenue (Westbound and Eastbound lanes)

7.30am-1pm – Kings Road, Kingsway (Westbound lane only), Grand Avenue.

Wherever possible, alternate routes will be advised and signed on the day of the event. All the road closures will be staffed by event stewards. Other roads adjacent to these roads may be affected. All closure points will be marshalled.

Runners

In the elite field* Kevin Moore (2020 winner) is returning from Ireland to run again. Paul Navesey, our winner from 2021 and 2019 – and course record holder – is returning, running with the race number #1. His sister Emma Navesey is a strong contender in the women’s field too, running with the race number #11.

Ollie Garrod also returns, who was the winner of the Brighton Marathon 2021. In the women’s race, local favourite Emily Proto has been close so many times and has been on the podium in several race years – could this be her year?

Wheelchair race returns

The race team welcomes the return of the wheelchair race this year, after being postponed in 2021.

Starting just ahead of the main half marathon event, the wheelchair race is a highlight for spectators throughout the 13.1 mile course.

The wheelchair race will have the largest ever field, including four Team GB athletes – Dillon Labrooy (M), European Para Championships Bronze Medallist, 24, from Surrey; Fabienne Andre (F), Double European Gold Medallist, 25 from East Sussex; Moatez Jomni (M), IPC Athletics World Champion Bronze Medallist and IPC European Champion, 33, from London; and Eden Rainbow-Cooper (F), 20 from Hampshire – alongside previous Brighton Half Marathon race winners Gary Cooper (M), Ellie Page (F) and Rob Smith (M), as well as first time wheelchair racers. It promises to be a great race – starting at 8:57am. Look out for the course record being broken!

The Sussex Beacon

The race organisers, The Sussex Beacon provides specialist care and support for people living with HIV. Its services promote independence and improve health and wellbeing by providing inpatient and outpatient services.

Services are run from the charity’s centre in Brighton where there is a 10-bed inpatient unit, therapy rooms and larger rooms for group work.

There is also a landscaped garden for patients and visitors to enjoy all year round. The charity aims to provide high-quality care and support in a friendly and homely environment.

Sponsors

The Brighton Half Marathon has secured the support of a range of high-profile sponsors and partners including HIGH5, Runners Need, BBC Sussex, Donatello, RunBrighton, Frosts, JustGiving, Bird & Blend, KIND, Sea Lanes and Brighton & Hove City Council.

Want to take part

The 2023 event will be held on Sunday, February 26, and registration will be opening soon. Runners will be able to register on the website brightonhalfmarathon.com.