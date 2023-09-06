Animal lovers in Sussex are being urged to protect their pets during this week’s hot weather.

The RSPCA says it has seen a massive surge in those seeking heatwave advice for their pets, as temperatures look set to top 25°C (77°F) in many parts of the country.

The charity has already seen a 77 per cent rise in people visiting its advice pages about how dogs can die on hot walks.

Users of the RSPCA website searching for advice have surged from 46,431 people from January to August this year, compared to 26,143 for the same period in 2022.

Visitors to the charity’s other online hot weather advice pages have also seen a rise, as more people sought information about heatstroke in dogs (up 11%) and not leaving dogs to die in hot cars (up 2.3%).

The charity is asking owners of all pets - from cats and dogs to small furries, horses and farm animals - to be prepared, and is also calling on people to help look out for wildlife in the hot weather.

Esme Wheeler, RSPCA dog welfare expert, said that it is vital pet owners are not caught unprepared by this week’s unexpected heatwave and to make sure they do everything they can to keep pets and wildlife safe during hot weather.

She said: “Hot weather can be a secret killer for animals, with sunstroke, overheating, burnt pads from hot pavement and dehydration causing major problems.

“While many of us will be enjoying this week's sudden hotter temperatures, it could be a killer heatwave for the nation's beloved animals without our help and preparedness.

“So while it is positive we’ve seen a massive surge in animal lovers seeking information about protecting pets in hot weather, we are still concerned that some people may be caught unprepared.

“By following our top tips for keeping pets cools, as well as familiarising themselves with the signs of heatstroke in pets, owners will be taking responsible steps to keeping their animals safe this week. With just a few simple tweaks to their routine, animal lovers can really make a huge difference to pets’ comfort during the hot weather, and in some cases, may well be saving their lives.”

She added that dog owners should be particularly aware of the dangers of walking their pets during high temperatures.

Esme said: “While the majority of us would never leave our dogs in a car on a hot day, or even take our dogs for a really long walk in the heat, many people may still be putting their dogs at risk even on a short walk, or by taking them to places such as fields and beaches with little or no shade, but the truth is, walking dogs in hot weather can be a silent killer.