On the seventh anniversary of Georgina Gharsallah’s disappearance, the investigating officer has penned an open letter to those who know what happened to the missing mum from Worthing.

Mum-of-two Georgina was 30-years-old when she went missing on March 7, 2018.

CCTV footage showed her leaving the Clifton Food and Wine shop in Clifton Road at 9.30am.

In August 2019, Georgina’s disappearance was recorded as a homicide.

Friday, March 7 marks seven years since Georgina was last seen. Police said this is despite ‘extensive enquiries’ to find her.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, senior investigating officer, has now written an open letter to those people who know what happened to Georgina on that day in 2018:

He wrote: “Seven years. Seven long years, you’ve kept a secret that is causing so much pain and heartbreak. Isn’t it time you gave it up?

“Georgina is loved and missed by so many people – her mother, her father, her children, her sisters, and her friends. They are desperate for answers about what happened to her on this day in March 2018. Don’t you think they deserve to know?

“Put yourself in their shoes. They’ve endured sleepless nights waiting for Georgina to come home. They’ve replayed conversations and moments spent with Georgina, not realising at the time they would be the last ones before she disappeared. They’ve not be able to move forward with their lives for fear of leaving Georgina behind. Imagine if that was someone you loved – how would you cope with such torment?

“You have the power to change that. The information you have could bring an end to all the unanswered questions and provide some form of closure to Georgina’s family. Keeping that to yourself is a lot to have on your conscience, isn’t it?

“We know you might be scared, but that’s why we give people the option to report anonymously through Crimestoppers. No one ever needs to know the information came from you.

“You might not know the whole truth, and you might think the small snippet of information you have is irrelevant. It’s not.

“Are you protecting someone? If so, ask yourself the question – would they do the same for you if things got tough or the tables were turned?

“We’re asking you to do the right thing and share the information with us. Do it for yourself, to be free from that burden of knowledge. Do it for Georgina’s family and friends, to ease the anguish of not knowing what happened to her. Do it for Georgina, because she deserves justice.

“What’s stopping you?”

You can report information to the police directly either online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pavo. You can also share information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Read more about the case from Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme at www.sussex.police.uk/news/sussex/news/witness-appeals/search-for-the-truth-about-what-happened-to-georgina-gharsallah/.