Huge Christmas boost for Sussex children's charity

A Sussex children’s charity has raised more than £20,000 for its Hydrotherapy Service in the annual Big Give Christmas Appeal.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

The charity asked the public to donate £10,000 in a seven-day period. That figure has been doubled - but only because the £10,000 target in pledges was reached. Public support and very generous donations ensured the figure was hit, and now £20,574 has been raised in this Hydrotherapy Heroes campaign.

Will Folkes, Head of Fundraising, said: "We spend £250,000 each year on our hydrotherapy service, and we do this because it makes a massive difference to the lives of children and young people here at Chailey Heritage Foundation. There are more than 7,000 individual sessions available each year, and it's also used by the local community in the evenings and weekends.

"It is incredibly important to the young people - and we want to thank everyone who donated to ensure we reached what was a challenging target during tough times. The £20,000 will help fund 500 pool sessions in the next 12 months."

Eva Lundin, from Barcombe near Lewes, is 13 and has been attending hydrotherapy sessions in the pool since 2013 to help improve her core muscle strength and active movement. She can now stretch her limbs - especially her arms - to reach and grasp objects. The warm water helps Eva to move freely and change her body position, and her new personal target is to roll onto her tummy.

Mum Mel Lundin said:" Eva is learning to kick herself along - something we never thought she would be able to do. She can hold onto the bar at the edge and almost self-support. She is very comfortable and happy in the pool and this is solely down to the hard work and effort put in by the Hydrotherapy team."

For more details about the Hydrotherapy Pool, and the services on offer, go to www.chf.org.uk/hire-pool.

Have you read? Iconic piece of Sussex maritime history is preserved for the future

Have you read? In pictures: Historic Sussex abbey is lit up for Christmas

1 . Hydrotherapy Pool Eva enjoying the Hydrotherapy Pool Photo: supplied

2 . Hydrotherapy Pool Hydrotherapy Pool Photo: supplied

3 . Hydrotherapy Pool Eva enjoying the Hydrotherapy Pool Photo: supplied

4 . Hydrotherapy Pool Hydrotherapy Pool Photo: supplied