Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Huge outdoor installation by artist who worked on Harry Potter and Moulin Rouge about to open at West Sussex mansion

One of the UK’s largest outdoor art installations is about to open at Wakehurst.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 15:15 BST

The Elizabethan Mansion is undergoing an extensive roof restoration and has been wrapped in a 1,550 square metre canvas.

Planet Wakehurst, which covers the Grade I listed 16th century property, is a photo montage by Australian-born artist Catherine Nelson and was revealed today (Tuesday, May 17).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The installation opens to the general public on Wednesday, May 18.

Most Popular
Planet Wakehurst covers the Grade I listed Elizabethan Mansion in ArdinglyPlanet Wakehurst covers the Grade I listed Elizabethan Mansion in Ardingly
Planet Wakehurst covers the Grade I listed Elizabethan Mansion in Ardingly
Read More
Read more: The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 in photos

Catherine said: “I use elements that are real, that is photographs, but put them together using my imagination. I thought a lot about Monet, looking at his summer garden paintings, and I wanted the South elevation to be able to compete with sunny Wakehurst days, so I kept the palette bright and colourful. The West Elevation instead has a dusk feel while for the East elevation I looked at Golden Age landscape paintings with their dramatic skies, looking to create a different mood. My work is about nature with a keen awareness of the need for its conservation. I hope people leave Planet Wakehurst with a life affirming feeling. We have a beautiful planet, and we need to take care of it.”

Catherine studied painting at art school and moved into film visual effects, working on movies like Moulin Rouge, 300 and Harry Potter. Her Wakehurst installation will have a viewing platform that is 33 feet above ground level. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Planet Wakehurst covers the Grade I listed Elizabethan Mansion in ArdinglyPlanet Wakehurst covers the Grade I listed Elizabethan Mansion in Ardingly
Planet Wakehurst covers the Grade I listed Elizabethan Mansion in Ardingly