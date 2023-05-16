Huge outdoor installation by artist who worked on Harry Potter and Moulin Rouge about to open at West Sussex mansion

The Elizabethan Mansion is undergoing an extensive roof restoration and has been wrapped in a 1,550 square metre canvas.
Planet Wakehurst, which covers the Grade I listed 16th century property, is a photo montage by Australian-born artist Catherine Nelson and was revealed today (Tuesday, May 17).
The installation opens to the general public on Wednesday, May 18.
Catherine said: “I use elements that are real, that is photographs, but put them together using my imagination. I thought a lot about Monet, looking at his summer garden paintings, and I wanted the South elevation to be able to compete with sunny Wakehurst days, so I kept the palette bright and colourful. The West Elevation instead has a dusk feel while for the East elevation I looked at Golden Age landscape paintings with their dramatic skies, looking to create a different mood. My work is about nature with a keen awareness of the need for its conservation. I hope people leave Planet Wakehurst with a life affirming feeling. We have a beautiful planet, and we need to take care of it.”
Catherine studied painting at art school and moved into film visual effects, working on movies like Moulin Rouge, 300 and Harry Potter. Her Wakehurst installation will have a viewing platform that is 33 feet above ground level. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst.
