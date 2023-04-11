Hugh Bonneville attends concert to raise money for vital ambulance support in Ukraine

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, from Chichester, compèred a fundraising concert at Churcher’s College in Petersfield.

Taking place on March 24, funds raised by the concert went towards the Ukrainian Christian Partnership to pay for an armoured medical evacuation vehicle. The van could be used to treat and save lives on the frontline of the war with invading Russia, and organisers hope it will provide a very real lifeline to outnumbered Ukrainian forces in the area.

Joining Mr Bonneville onstage was Jane, a Ukrainian pupil at Churcher’s College supported by the Richard Churcher Foundation. Together they oversaw an emotional exploration of Ukrainian culture and music.

The Two Colours Choir, named after the two colours of the Ukrainian flag, took to the stage to perform a range of modern and folk Ukrainian songs, while Mr Bonneville interviewed an evacuee family living in the UK after fleeing the fighting at home.

"I was privileged to take part in this wonderful evening of entertainment at Churcher’s College, raising funds for a medical evacuation vehicle,” Mr Bonneville said. “Special thanks to the school, the organisers and especially to the Ukrainian Women’s Choir, whose stunning performance celebrated their shared culture and their desire to live at peace in their homeland once again."

A spokesperson for Petersfield's Ukrainian community added: “We dream of a peaceful spring 2023 in Ukraine, when the whole world comes alive after the winter, millions of families reunite in their safe homes, children and adults recover from the terrible wounds and traumas. But now, the war is still on. And we have a lot to do to help those who suffer the most.”