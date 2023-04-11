Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
7 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
32 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
52 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Hugh Bonneville attends concert to raise money for vital ambulance support in Ukraine

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, from Chichester, compèred a fundraising concert at Churcher’s College in Petersfield.

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

Taking place on March 24, funds raised by the concert went towards the Ukrainian Christian Partnership to pay for an armoured medical evacuation vehicle. The van could be used to treat and save lives on the frontline of the war with invading Russia, and organisers hope it will provide a very real lifeline to outnumbered Ukrainian forces in the area.

Joining Mr Bonneville onstage was Jane, a Ukrainian pupil at Churcher’s College supported by the Richard Churcher Foundation. Together they oversaw an emotional exploration of Ukrainian culture and music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Two Colours Choir, named after the two colours of the Ukrainian flag, took to the stage to perform a range of modern and folk Ukrainian songs, while Mr Bonneville interviewed an evacuee family living in the UK after fleeing the fighting at home.

Most Popular
Hugh Bonneville at Churcher's CollegeHugh Bonneville at Churcher's College
Hugh Bonneville at Churcher's College

"I was privileged to take part in this wonderful evening of entertainment at Churcher’s College, raising funds for a medical evacuation vehicle,” Mr Bonneville said. “Special thanks to the school, the organisers and especially to the Ukrainian Women’s Choir, whose stunning performance celebrated their shared culture and their desire to live at peace in their homeland once again."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Petersfield's Ukrainian community added: “We dream of a peaceful spring 2023 in Ukraine, when the whole world comes alive after the winter, millions of families reunite in their safe homes, children and adults recover from the terrible wounds and traumas. But now, the war is still on. And we have a lot to do to help those who suffer the most.”

Read more

In pictures: Hotham Park's book day kicks off an a Spring full of fun in Bognor Regis

Russia