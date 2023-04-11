A book day in Hotham Park was the first in a full calendar of free family events taking place in Bognor Regis this spring and summer.

Kicking off on Wednesday, April 5, the event saw hundreds of families from all over the surrounding area gather to celebrate the Spring sunshine.

Featuring an interactive Easter trail, a circus skills workshop, a giant art workshop, laser tag, face painting, giant bubble blowing and magical spring time story-telling, the day featured a wide enough variety of events to keep kids of all ages engaged and entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event took place ahead of a full schedule of free events this spring and summer, including a Drive Through Time Event at West Park on July 9, and a ‘Fun Week’ featuring fairground rides on Hampshire Avenue playing field from July 24 to July 28.

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

See some of our best photos, taken by Sussex World snapper Steve Robards, below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062