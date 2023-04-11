Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Hotham Park's book day kicks off an a Spring full of fun in Bognor Regis

A book day in Hotham Park was the first in a full calendar of free family events taking place in Bognor Regis this spring and summer.

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST

Kicking off on Wednesday, April 5, the event saw hundreds of families from all over the surrounding area gather to celebrate the Spring sunshine.

Featuring an interactive Easter trail, a circus skills workshop, a giant art workshop, laser tag, face painting, giant bubble blowing and magical spring time story-telling, the day featured a wide enough variety of events to keep kids of all ages engaged and entertained.

The event took place ahead of a full schedule of free events this spring and summer, including a Drive Through Time Event at West Park on July 9, and a ‘Fun Week’ featuring fairground rides on Hampshire Avenue playing field from July 24 to July 28.

Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062
Hundreds turned up for a family fun day at Hotham Park, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2304062

See some of our best photos, taken by Sussex World snapper Steve Robards, below.

























