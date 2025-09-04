Hundreds attend free family fun day in Lancing - In pictures

This was to bring together new residents at New Monks Park and people living on the existing Mash Barn estate.

Local Alliance Partnership, the new not-for-profit community interest company formed by residents, organised the event at Shadwells Road Park, Lancing, on Saturday, August 30, from 10am to 2pm.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Despite dire weather predictions we pressed ahead and held the event.

"Funding for this event was provided through Funding People, by an innovative program called ‘Kitchen Table’, with Cala Homes providing the free ice creams (courtesy of Sussex Scoops).

"The Kitchen Table is about strengthening communities, and encouraging projects that tackle the cost-of-living crisis and make life easier.

"We decided to make the family fun day free so it would be accessible to all. Timed to provide a nice treat just before schools reopened, it was held in a recreation space which is sandwiched by the old Mash Barn estate & the New Monks Park estate (which is still being developed).

“We are delighted to report that there were about 250 parents and children who came and enjoyed the numerous activities and attractions.”

The Local Alliance Partnership was keen to encourage interactions between members of both communities.

There were 113 parents and children from New Monks Park, and 137 from the Mash Barn estate and the wider Lancing area.

The spokesperson added: “As well as securing the lease for the community centre to be built on the New Monks Park estate, a secondary objective of our organisation is to encourage and develop relationships between the organisations that exist within Lancing.”

The following groups got involved and manned stalls:

– The Adur Pétanque Club gave people the chance to try their hand;

– Celebration Foundation arranged for cosplay appearances, whack the wookie, and temporary tattoos;

– Dementia Support had a representative with information about the help they provide;

– The Family Centre had funny foam and modelling clay;

– Food Bank with light entertainment via a portable wind-up gramophone;

– Friends of Lancing Ring;

– The Lancing Tab providing craft activities;

– Sussex LPA Academy had a soccer speed test

St. John's Ambulance volunteers were on hand in the event of any emergencies.

1 . Lancing family fun day A family fun day was held in Lancing to bring together new residents at New Monks Park and people living on the existing Mash Barn estate. Photo: Local Alliance Partnership

