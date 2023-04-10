Edit Account-Sign Out
Hundreds flock to Arundel castle for a taste of Medieval life

A medieval festival taking place at Arundel Castle this bank holiday weekend drew in hundreds of visitors from all over the country.

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

Kicking off on Good Friday and finishing on Sunday, April 9, the spring festival invited visitors to step back in time to 1216, when King John and his loyal followers planned to put down a rebellion and fend off a looming invasion from France.

Dark times, then. But – set in a large, tented encampment on the lawns of the castle – the festival itself was a feast for the senses, with garlands fluttering in the air, seedlings flowering underfoot, and the sound of pewter casting, forging, leather work and more all around. All of it took place under the glorious Sussex sun, on what turned out to be one of the hottest days of the year, and visitors felt they had a real sense for what Arundel castle might have been like in its 13th century heyday.

Alongside participatory workshops and activities, guests also experienced the thrill of axe-throwing, archery, combat and falconry demonstrations, all of which combined to bring medieval European culture to life.

Arundel Castle medieval festival. Pic S Robards SR2304101Arundel Castle medieval festival. Pic S Robards SR2304101
