Kicking off on Good Friday and finishing on Sunday, April 9, the spring festival invited visitors to step back in time to 1216, when King John and his loyal followers planned to put down a rebellion and fend off a looming invasion from France .

Dark times, then. But – set in a large, tented encampment on the lawns of the castle – the festival itself was a feast for the senses, with garlands fluttering in the air, seedlings flowering underfoot, and the sound of pewter casting, forging, leather work and more all around. All of it took place under the glorious Sussex sun, on what turned out to be one of the hottest days of the year, and visitors felt they had a real sense for what Arundel castle might have been like in its 13th century heyday.