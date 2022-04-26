Hundreds of children descended onto Mewsbrook Park and Southfields on Wednesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 20, to take part in the Littlehampton Town Council’s free Easter Out and About sessions.

Children aged between 3 and 11 were tasked with finding more than 30 foam bunnies hidden around the parks in order to reveal a special Easter message.

Local children’s entertainer, Nick Clark, delighted crowds with his magic show and Freedom Leisure provided a variety of games and inflatables free of charge.

Jack, Harry, Hugo, Evie, Art, Grace and Rupert at Mewsbrook Park's out and about Easter session on Wednesday April 13

Speaking about the annual event, chair of the Community Resources Committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “I’m delighted that so many children, both local and from further afield enjoyed this year’s Easter sessions.

“We had over 550 children attend across the two sessions, which was absolutely incredible to see.

“I would like to thank Nick Clark and the Freedom Leisure team for attending the events and providing free entertainment for our local children.

“I look forward to seeing you all at other town council events later in the year.”

Oscar and Ava at Southfields out and about Easter session Wednesday April 20

You can still get involved in other town council events throughout the year beginning with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, June 2. For more details check the website or follow ‘Visit Littlehampton’ on Instagram and Facebook.