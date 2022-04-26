Dog walker Clare Palmer, a Westie owner from Littlehampton, organised the beach walk through the Facebook group Westie Advice Group UK, with the help of its founder, Sue Makepeace.

Around 40 Westie owners from as far as Oxford, Southampton, Bluewater, Ashford, Hove and London joined the walk along the shore at low tide, walking eastwards before turning back to head for coffee and food at Edge by the Sea in Norfolk Gardens.

Clare said: “Sue organises many Westie Walks in the south, from the sister group South East England Westie Walks. The event was so well attended, I was stunned to see so many happy Westies arrive for a seaside walk.

“The Westie Advice Group has been so important for me with my Westie ownership and has provided valuable support, advice and friendship to me for more than five years.

“It was wonderful to meet new and old friends with their Westies, have a lovely walk along our beautiful beach, show off our lovely town and help to support a local café, too. Everyone had a great time and I’m now planning a date for the next one.”

For information on future events, join South East England Westie Walks on Facebook

