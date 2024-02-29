Hundreds of homes in East Sussex have water supplies restored following outage
About 700 properties in Alfriston, Berwick, Wilmington, Laughton, and surrounding areas experienced no water or low pressure since yesterday morning.
It came after the area suffered from severe flooding following recent bad weather.
After having no water for almost two days, South East Water confirmed that water had been restored in those areas.
In a statement, a spokesperson for South East Water said: “Customers affected by the water supply interruptions in Alfriston, Berwick, Ripe, Wilmington and surrounding areas should have their water supplies restored.
“When water returns, you may see some discolouration. While demand is high and water levels within our storage tank remain low, customers on higher ground may still have issues with their water supply.
“We're asking customers to use water for essential use only, enabling us to refill the tank faster.
“In the meantime, we have two bottled water stations open at
• The Singing Kettle - 6 Waterloo Square, Alfriston, Polegate BN26 5UD
• Arlington Reservoir Car Park, Station Road, Berwick, BN26 6TF
“We're sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and thank you for your patience.”