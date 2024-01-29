Petition launched against major retirement complex plans in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a café/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.

How the proposed Martinique Way retirement apartments would look. Picture; Eastbourne Borough Council

The petition which was created online by Rommy Haynes, has been signed by 155 people so far and is urging residents to halt the plans for the retirement complex.

The petition states: “We urge you to use your voice and join us in our campaign objecting the destructive and damaging plans for the area next to Martello Tower No. 66. These plans would not only devastate both seaside wildlife and the adjacent residential community, they would also bring about an explosion in traffic, further erosion of the land, parking and pressure on the local infrastructure, especially medical.”

According to the application, the apartments would be defined as “extra-care housing”, meaning residents of the purpose-built flats would have access to on-site support services and staff while still living independently.

A petition has been launched to help stop plans to build a major retirement complex in Eastbourne, east of Martinique Way Picture; Jon Rigby

The development site has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with ten houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.