Petition launched against major retirement complex plans in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council at the start of January, developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) is seeking permission to build 137 “apartments for older people” to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.
The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a café/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.
Following the proposal, over 150 objections have been written to Eastbourne Borough Council concerning plans for a new retirement complex in the town.
The plans have also been criticised by the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront which believes the development would ‘pave the way for the future of the seafront.’
The petition which was created online by Rommy Haynes, has been signed by 155 people so far and is urging residents to halt the plans for the retirement complex.
The petition states: “We urge you to use your voice and join us in our campaign objecting the destructive and damaging plans for the area next to Martello Tower No. 66. These plans would not only devastate both seaside wildlife and the adjacent residential community, they would also bring about an explosion in traffic, further erosion of the land, parking and pressure on the local infrastructure, especially medical.”
According to the application, the apartments would be defined as “extra-care housing”, meaning residents of the purpose-built flats would have access to on-site support services and staff while still living independently.
The development site has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with ten houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.
The proposed development would be larger in scale than these previously-approved plans, with the apartments to be set out across three buildings. At their highest point, these buildings would stand at seven storeys tall, although the developer says the building would “step gradually upwards” from a three storey height at the southern end of the site.