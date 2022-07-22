They even include John Logie Baird (pioneer of TV) who lived in Hastings! Should W.Ave Arts continue their work, I would suggest murals of James Beeching (inventor of the self-righting lifeboat), Fanny Craddock (TV chef), Max Faulkner (winner of The Open Golf Championship, 1951), Jimmy Robertson (holder of the record for the most points scored in one frame in a professional snooker competition), Desmond Llewelyn (who played Q in 17 James Bond films), Jack Lyon (lookout at Stalag Luft III in Nazi Germany in 1944 during the Great Escape), John Sainsbury (who welcomed children each year into his garden), the 8th Earl De La Warr (who organised the first motorcar races), and King Offa (who gave land ‘from Barnhorne to Worsham’ to found St Peter’s Church in AD 772 and thus brought Christianity to Bexhill 1,250 years ago – as St Peter’s has been celebrating, and as Churches Together join in this Sunday 24th at 5.15pm at The Polegrove).