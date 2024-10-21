Coming into its 11th year at Wakehurst, in Ardingly near Haywards Heath in West Sussex, the eagerly awaited event returns on November 28 this year. It is expected around 80,000 visitors will pass through the doors and be transported into a magical world lit by 1,000 lanterns this season.

But have you ever considered what it takes to put on such an intricate and dazzling display? I hadn’t, until a lovely email dropped into my inbox inviting me to join a session making lanterns for the trail.

I can definitely think of worse ways to spend a Monday, and so this week I joined a small group of volunteer creators to see what goes into bringing Wakehurst to light.

After I arrived at Wakehurst, I was taken to the barn where the creating takes place led by lantern trail curator Katherine Morton. On the morning I visited, the team was stripping old lanterns and covering them with fresh tissue paper. Throughout the year they also make new lanterns, and repurpose old lanterns into new creations.

It’s a process that starts in February, with the volunteers meeting weekly until the end of October, before the trail is put in place throughout November.

Katherine said: “I think it’s the handmade quality that sets Glow Wild apart, you can see the lanterns have come from makers and that they’re all unique.

"Making them is quite purposeful, but it still allows people to chat. It’s a relaxed atmosphere, where I think it’s nice for people to use their hands, feel the materials and do something practical that contributes to part of a bigger picture.

"Everything has a handmade quirk, and I think that’s lovely. We couldn’t do it without our team of volunteers, so we’re very grateful for their help and support.”

I had a go at stripped and recovering one of the lanterns and I can confirm it’s really therapeutic – and not as scarily difficult as I had feared!

This year Glow Wild’s theme is the enchanting world of trees and the hidden treasures they hold. According to Katherine, trees are nature's true multitaskers – marvels that fulfil myriad roles and gifts with grace and purpose. They are a vital part of our lives, remind us of the interconnectedness of all living things.

She added: “The bustling ecosystem beneath our feet and the majestic canopies above hold captivating secrets – an intricate web of communication, cooperation, and survival that has long remained veiled from human perception. These silent sentinels have quietly shaped our planet for millennia, yet they stand on our doorstop, often overlooked – cloaked in an anonymous blanket of green or slumbering silently over winter.

“Treasures stand guardians for treasures to be unearthed, if only we take the time to look. And the more we explore, the more we see – we are just beginning to scratch the surface… Welcome to the enchanting world of trees.”

As darkness falls, guests will be immersed into an experience of sights, lights, scents and sounds, with lanterns themed around trees and the world around them. The trail features bespoke works by nine international artists and makers, including experts in woodwork, projection, animation and more.

Visitors will glimpse the world from a tree-top canopy and marvel at glistening filaments beneath our feet; gasp at a life-sized dragon, drenched in flickering fire, pause at serene lakeside reflections, and gaze upon snowflakes. And at the heart of it all is the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree.

As well as the weekly volunteer sessions, community making workshops were held with groups including Philpot Manor School, West Hoathley; Mid Sussex Older People, West Sussex; Tamil Learning Centre, Crawley; and Age UK.

As part of the Glow Wild trail, people can roast hand-made marshmallow around the fire pits; rest and refuel at the starry hub for hungry travellers with mouth-watering festive food and drink; take a selfie against the iconic Glow Wild Moon – one of many selfie spots; and go Christmas shopping for last-minute gifts.

Glow Wild runs from November 28 to January 1. Prices range from £13-19.50. Tickets are still available via the Wakehurst website.

1 . Glow Wild lantern making The lanterns for the annual Glow Wild winter trail are made by a team of volunteers at weekly workshops Photo: Katherine HM

