‘I was just silent’ – West Sussex father left stunned after £2.3 million slot machine win

A lucky father from West Sussex was left stunned when a single spin on a slot machine landed him a life-changing £2.3 million jackpot.

Reflecting on the moment he realised he’d won, the man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, admitted: “I was just silent. I was so shocked, I had to sit down on the floor.

“I called my partner right after, but the funny thing is, she was driving on the motorway at the time. That probably wasn't the best moment to break the news!”

The 46-year-old had staked just £7 in total while playing the popular Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King slot game on Heart Bingo, and ended up walking away a multi-millionaire thanks to a single 10p spin.

The winner was left in stunned silence after staking just £7 and walking away a multi-millionaire. Picture by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

He described the win as deeply emotional, saying: “This much money means safety for my partner and my children.”

While he plans to use some of the winnings to travel and enjoy life, what matters most is finally being able to buy his first-ever home and give something back to the community that supported him during his toughest times.

“I’m going to become a homeowner for the first time, and I want to help out a local community group that supported me through some really tough times in my life,” he added.

The win marks the second time in just three years that a Heart Bingo player has hit a jackpot of this size, reinforcing its reputation as one of the UK’s luckiest bingo brands.

The previous winner, a 38-year-old woman from the West Midlands, won £2 million on Heart Bingo’s exclusive branded Heart Make Me a Millionaire Slot Game – all from a single 40p spin.

The Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King game features a simple 5x3 reel layout with 10 pay-lines, and a fun, laid-back fishing theme, complete with symbols like seagulls, tackle boxes, rods, and colourful fish.

Despite its relaxed feel, the game offers real winning potential, with bets starting as low as 10p per spin and the chance to walk away a millionaire.