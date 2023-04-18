'I wonder which planet you're on' - Jeremy Corbyn and Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb face off on LBC

Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton traded verbal blows with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over the state of the UK economy last night.

The exchange took place on an episode of Iain Dale’s Cross Question panel debate on LBC last night (April 17). Mr Gibb (Con) praised his government’s shepherding of the economy since 2010, pointing out that the UK had ‘the fastest growth in the G7 in 2021 and 2022’ and assuring that, despite this growth falling since then, the economy will bounce back.

"All the hallmarks are there,” he told Iain Dale. “We’ve got low unemployment, we’ve got inflation coming down, we’ve got a competent government in place.”Asked what might be next for Labour if the party doesn’t win the next election, Mr Gibb also criticised the left wing party’s previous governments, and their track record of borrowing money: “What the Labour Party would have to do (...) is to look at how they manage economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The history of the Labour party is they get into power, they survive on the coattails of the previous Conservative government for one or two years (...) and then they’re spending gets out of control, the economy tanks, they lose the election.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Forker Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn addresses demonstrators during a Right to Strike protest outside Downing Street on January 16, 2023 in London, England. The protest came after the Government unveiled controversial new legislation to curb the impact of industrial action. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Biting back, Labour MP for Islington North Jeremy Corbyn said: “I wonder which planet you’re on at the moment, mate. I really do. Inflation (is) well over 12 per cent, food inflation much more, more food banks in this country than branches of McDonald’s and you’re suggesting that, somehow the economy’s doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you ask anyone that is worse off than they were ten years ago, ask anyone like a teacher or a mail worker or a rail worker, they won’t be very very happy.”

He went on to respond to a point made by Nick Gibb that conceding to pay settlements of 35 per cent increases would ‘blow inflation apart’. Mr Corybn said: If you actually got round a table with all the unions involved in the dispute and paid them properly, you would actually have more money being spent in the economy, which would actually help economy anyway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad