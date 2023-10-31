‘I would have liked a longer commitment than just one year’: Eastbourne MP reacts to airshow’s confirmation

The Eastbourne MP has said she is ‘delighted’ that Airbourne will be returning next year.

Eastbourne Borough Council has given the green light for the annual airshow to return from August 15-18 after the event enjoyed another successful year, whilst also running on a cost neutral basis.

MP Caroline Ansell said: “I am delighted the borough council has committed to keeping Airbourne for next year. Thank you to everyone who got behind my campaign to keep the show flying.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell bucket collecting at Airbourne

“I would have liked a longer commitment than just one year but as long as it happens, I can make a case for it continuing – along with many other local people who are passionate about it.

“It truly is the jewel in Eastbourne’s tourism crown, bringing in 800,000 people over the four-day event and offering our hotels, shops and restaurants their best weekend of the year. An estimated £27 million benefit to the local economy is huge and something we should do our utmost to keep.

“It makes a profit and I cannot see a scenario where we should abandon such a prestigious and successful event that puts Eastbourne on the global map.

“Everyone is concerned about emissions from the event but research showed that less than four per cent of the emissions generated come from the flying displays.