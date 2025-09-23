Iconic Hastings shop saved from closure

A famous Hastings shop has re-opened days after closing following a change of heart by the owner.

A warren of narrow walk-ways, piled high with interesting items and curios, Robert’s Rummage had been in the High Street, in Hastings Old Town for more than 40 years and was described by people as an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’.

The shop had become famous over the years with many people on Trip Advisor and Instagram listing it as their favourite shop.

Owner Robert Mucci closed the shop on September 1 with the intention of concentrating on his other antiques business in the Old Town.

But now he has re-opened Robert’s Rummage much to to the delight of local people, after deciding he felt more at home in the shop.

Now in his early 80’s and recovering from double pneumonia, Robert initially told people the shop had become too much for him to keep going. Robert was helped in the running of the shop by Brian Green, who also tended the nearby Swan Gardens and St Clements churchyard. But sadly, Brian, a well liked Old Town character, died unexpectedly in July.

Robert opened the shop after returning to Hastings following a decade in Africa where he became an avid collector of African art. He has given talks on the subject and is listed as a specialist in the British Museum’s directory.