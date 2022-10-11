Iconic Hastings venue puts on heavy metal heroes
Legendary Hastings music venue the Crypt is putting on 80’s thrash metal band Anvil on Thursday October 20.
The band have played shows alongside the likes of Metallica and Anthrax as well as being cited by these bands and many more as solid influences on their music.Through a catalogue of bad luck and circumstance the band found themselves never quite hitting the same heights as their peers, much to the bewilderment of heavy music legends such as Lemmy, Lars Ulrich and Dave Mustaine.A spell of obscurity came to an abrupt end when the band released rockumentary “The story of Anvil” which followed the bands determination to succeed and once again thrust the band into the spotlight they so painfully missed out on.Music promoter Mike Raxworthy said: “With a fiercely loyal following and a relentless determination to rock Anvil are riding a huge wave of popularity and it’s long over due. With support from Living Dead Stars and local legends The Sir Admiral Cloudsley Shovell this promises to an historical moment in The Crypts rich history.”
Anvil is a Canadian heavy metal band from Toronto, Ontario, formed in 1978. The band currently consists of founding members Steve "Lips" Kudlow (vocals, guitar), Robb Reiner (drums), and Chris Robertson (bass). The band has released nineteen studio albums. Their documentary has been compared to the fictional band Spinal Tap. The Crypt gig is part of their Legal at last tour.
Doors 7pm. Tickets: £19.50+booking fee. Available from dice.fm.
Most Popular
Have you read?
Have you read? Remembering the lost pubs of Hastings