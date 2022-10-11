Iconic Hastings venue puts on heavy metal heroes

The band have played shows alongside the likes of Metallica and Anthrax as well as being cited by these bands and many more as solid influences on their music.Through a catalogue of bad luck and circumstance the band found themselves never quite hitting the same heights as their peers, much to the bewilderment of heavy music legends such as Lemmy, Lars Ulrich and Dave Mustaine.A spell of obscurity came to an abrupt end when the band released rockumentary “The story of Anvil” which followed the bands determination to succeed and once again thrust the band into the spotlight they so painfully missed out on.Music promoter Mike Raxworthy said: “With a fiercely loyal following and a relentless determination to rock Anvil are riding a huge wave of popularity and it’s long over due. With support from Living Dead Stars and local legends The Sir Admiral Cloudsley Shovell this promises to an historical moment in The Crypts rich history.”