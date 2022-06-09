Ifield iFEST 2022: Save West of Ifield thanks the sponsors that made the event a success

Thanks to donations and purchases at both events, the group collected some needed funding for their continuing campaign.
The Save West of Ifield Committee would like to thank the following businesses and organisations for their help, assistance and donations and in making the day such a success:
The organisers of iFEST
Ifield Cricket Club
Ifield Barn Theatre
Bridgeham Clinic
The Plough, Ifield
Zari Indian Restaurant
Kayes Maids
Lei Chase Beauty
Topsy Turvy Hairdressers
The Hustle Gym
Save West of Ifield group was featured on BBC South East Regional News, and BBC reporter Sara Thornton was shown around Ifield Village last month by Save West of Ifield Committee member and Secretary of The Ifield Village Conservation Area Advisory Committee, Jenny Frost.
If you would like to find out more about Save West of Ifield, please visit the group’s website at: https://www.savewestofifield.co.uk/