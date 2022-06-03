Crawley Platinum Jubilee celebrations picture gallery: Here’s what has been happening this May bank holiday

We were invited to street parties, beacon lightings, picnics in parks and local festivals across the extended weekend, bringing the community together to honour the Queen.
There was bunting decorating streets, afternoon teas, Pimms and Union Jack tablecloths around every street corner.
Here’s a look at what people got up to for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations:
