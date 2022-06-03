The Jubilee beacon lighting at Tilgate Park

Crawley Platinum Jubilee celebrations picture gallery: Here’s what has been happening this May bank holiday

The Queen celebrated the 70th anniversary of her crowning this May bank holiday weekend and Crawley residents came out in their numbers to mark this historic occasion.

By Ellis Peters
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 11:20 am

We were invited to street parties, beacon lightings, picnics in parks and local festivals across the extended weekend, bringing the community together to honour the Queen.

There was bunting decorating streets, afternoon teas, Pimms and Union Jack tablecloths around every street corner.

Here’s a look at what people got up to for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations:

Jubilee celebrations at Tilgate Park

Jubilee celebrations at Tilgate Park

Jubilee celebrations at iFEST, Ifield cricket club

Jubilee celebrations at iFEST, Ifield cricket club

Face painting at iFEST

Face painting at iFEST

Local residents enjoying iFEST

Local residents enjoying iFEST

