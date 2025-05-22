In 14 pictures: Historic house for sale in 'prettiest town' in Sussex

The property is situated in picturesque Church Square, one of the most sought after areas of the historic town of Rye in East Sussex.

The ancient Cinque Ports town once provided ships for the Royal Navy and is perched on a hill overlooking the Romney Marshes. Once a coastal harbour, the town is steeped in history, with a labyrinth of cobbled streets and was once a favoured haunt of smugglers.

Described as ‘a secret cottage in the heart of a Conservation Area’, the Grade II Listed 2 double bedroom timber-framed property has many original features including exposed wooden beams and a huge open fireplace.

It is situated opposite historic St Mary’s Church, which was attended by famous writers E F Benson and Henry James, among others.

It would make the ideal project as it is now in need of some updating and modernisation.

The property has a pretty south facing part walled courtyard garden and bedrooms at the rear of the house have wonderful far reaching views across the marshes towards Camber Sands, Rye Harbour, Camber Castle and Winchelsea.

The characterful living accommodation, which is arranged over three floors, consists of a spacious sitting/dining room with huge fireplace and wood burner, a compact cottage style kitchen, shower room and two good size double bedrooms,

Rye has a mainline railway station with lines to Hastings, Eastbourne and Brighton and fast to London via Ashford.

It is on the market with Warner Gray for £575,000 with no onward chain.

