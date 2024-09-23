In 24 pictures: Bexhill Street Market

Devonshire Road in the town centre was closed to traffic and taken over by stalls selling everything from continental cheeses, olives and breads to clothing and hand-made jewellery and crafts.

A number of the stalls were offering tasty cooked food.

The market is organised by Bexhill Lions Club and supported by Bexhill Town Council. Bexhill Lions took over the running of the event from Bexhill 100.

Bexhill Lions had a stall at the market with lucky dips for the children and a tombola. Bexhill Museum also had a stall, informing people about local history.

The market takes place twice every year in May and September.

1 . Bexhill Street Market pictured on September 21 2024. Bexhill Street Market pictured on September 21 2024. Photo: Staff

