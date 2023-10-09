In 34 pictures: Stunning classic car on show in Hastings Old Town

The event enjoyed sunny weather and attracted good crowds who turned out to admire the fine display of vehicles. People will be able to view vintage commercial vehicle at The Stade on Sunday October 15 when the annual Sprat and Winkle Run takes place. Hastings is the destination of a classic vehicle run from Sevenoaks each year. The event is expected to attract around 70 classic commercial vehicle and runs from 10am – 4pm.