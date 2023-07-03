In 48 pictures: St Leonards Festival

People enjoyed colourful free family entertainment on Saturday when St Leonards Festival returned to Warrior Square Gardens.

The vibrant alcohol-free community festival saw local, national, and international artists taking part in a diverse and community- spirited day of free performance and fun.

During the afternoon, a colourful parade formed up at Hastings Pier and processed along the seafront to the festival site, led by local drumming groups.

Acts included The Dream Engine's Loveart, a captivating aerial show, Glass House Dance’s Time machine Disco, and Zong Zing All Stars' rhythmic soukous music. Festival favourites UK Africa Acrobats returned with their energetic and engaging performance, as well as local performers Dolly Delicious and Xena Flame. Storytellers Xanthe Gresham and Richard Storyboard.

There was a community zone offering freshly cooked food, ice cream, football, and community stalls.

There were two illuminated performances after dark, of Loveart, the Time Machine Disco as well as angle-grinding and fire poi performances.

Event producers, 18 Hours said: “The festival is an uplifting day of celebration and entertainment.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Photo: Alan Roberts

Photo: staff

Photo: Alan Roberts

Photo: Alan Roberts

