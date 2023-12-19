With the end of the year approaching rapidly and the post-Christmas blues looming, people may be wondering what to look forward to in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be plenty of comedy shows, concerts and theatrical productions to see as usual, but not all Sussex entertainment takes place on a stage.

Here, we look at just some of the days out, celebrations or big community events that you might want to attend next year.

Lewes Speakers Festival

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodwood Festival of Speed returns in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lewes Speakers Festival takes place on January 20, 21 and 22 at The All Saints Centre. Details and tickets are available at www.lewesspeakersfestival.com. The line-up this year features a fascinating selection of authors, including Laura Bates, Professor Sir David Omand, Jade Angeles Fitton, Simon Heffer and Geoff Norcott.

Wassailing Day

Weald & Downland Living Museum has arranged this annual event to bless the museum’s orchard. It takes place on Sunday, January 14, from 10.30am to 4pm. A spokesperson said: “Join a procession, with music, songs and short performances, starting from the market square and leading to the orchard for the wassail, to ensure a good harvest. In the orchard an apple tree will be decorated as part of a traditional ceremony and the audience are invited to join in with the ‘Wassail’ shout.”

Spring Live!

Spring Live! 2024 is at the South of England Showground, Ardingly, on April 20 and 21. It features live and interactive entertainment, as well as hundreds of shopping stalls, a food hall, and artisan treats from independent producers. Activities for younger visitors include: meeting farm animals, chocolate and circus skills workshops, wand making and a funfair.

Coopers Arms Beer Festival

Coopers Arms Beer Festival takes place in Crowborough at The Coopers Arms from Friday to Sunday, January 26-28.

Sussex Health & Wellbeing Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could be an ideal festival for those looking to make healthier decisions in 2024. The Sussex Health & Wellbeing Festival takes place on Saturday, January 27, from 10am to 4pm, at Up Country Garden and Country Store, Scaynes Hill, Haywards Heath. A spokesperson said: “Join us for a journey into the world of health and well-being.”

Loxwood Joust

This incredibly popular annual event takes place later in the year on various dates throughout August. People can visit Loxwood meadow for ‘the UK’s most spectacular immersive medieval festival’. Visitors can make a wish with the faery Godmother, see full-contact armoured fighting, watch falconry displays, feast with royalty, create medieval wares, meet the townsfolk and, of course, watch the spectacular jousting.

Ice Skating

Ice Skating returns to The Bluebell Railway from February 10-20. People can visit Sheffield Park Station’s Locomotive Shed to glide across the ice and see where the locomotives are prepared in the morning. Skate sessions are 45 mins and each one starts on the hour.

Charleston Festival

Charleston Festival 2024’s first acts have been announced. The event runs from May 16-27 and highlights include Peep Show and Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, artist Es Devlin and Ivor-Novello winning composer Nitin Sawhney.

Festival of Speed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed 2024 takes place from Thursday, July 11, to Sunday July 14. ‘The world's greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture’ is held in the parkland surrounding Goodwood House.

Spring Equinox Beer Festival