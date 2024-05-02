In pictures: Last chance to see carpets of bluebells at famous Sussex woodland walk

The woodland walk, which raises thousands of pounds for charities, is now in its 51st year. It is situated at Arlington, East Sussex at the foot of the South Downs, between close to Eastbourne, Lewes and Polegate.

Thousands of visitors have already enjoyed the iconic setting this year. it is also a crucial fundraiser for 26 local charities, who take over the running of the cafe for one or two days a time.

Recently local Lions Clubs raised an incredible £8545 over two days.

John McCutchan is the man who make this all happen. He said: "The interest this year is huge and we have received so many new sign-ups for our newsletter lately. We have already had many visitors enjoying a particularly lovely display this year, first of the white wood anemones, and now the deepening carpets of bluebells.

"The charities have been doing a magnificent job of running the cafe and the walks as well as keeping the parking organised.If you follow us on social media, you will have seen posts shared from the various charities and photos from the Wood and Garden.

"That unique bluebell fragrance is now apparent as so many bluebells are fully out. Beatons Wood is undulating, so the sunny areas facing the south are more advanced than others.”

Head Gardener Emma Reece is also thrilled with this year's progress. She said: "We have an extremely fine specimen of Deutzia x rosea ‘Yuki Cherry’ in the Front Garden. It bears many panicles of charming soft pink flowers and is currently in full flow.

Our Euphorbia collection is lighting up certain areas of the Garden with their vivid yellow flowers that cannot be missed! Likewise, the Smyrnium perfoliatum is veritably glowing with lemon and lime, we have large stands of this plant in the Front, Middle and Woodland Gardens. The majestic oak tree in the Woodland Garden is now in leaf and looking fresh and magnificent."

Entrance to the Arlington Bluebell Walk this year is £8 or £4 for children. It's £20 for a family of four. Meanwhile, Bates Green Garden is open every Wednesday 10am-4pm. It's a garden full of colour and one very special to John. It was created by his late wife Carolyn and has been restored and revitalised by Head Gardener Emma Reece and her talented team.

The Bates Green Garden Cafe - with homemade cakes and lunches - is open every Wednesday, and the Garden entrance fee also includes entry to Beatons Wood, a 24 acre ancient oak and hornbeam wood. Visitors can also walk around the six-acre wildflower meadow, appreciate the diversity and sit to enjoy the stunning views of the South Downs.

John said: "There's so much to see in this wonderful garden, it's the most amazing tranquil space."

For more information go here

