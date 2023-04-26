Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex leisure centre's closure could see the loss of 10,000 children swimming lessons

Nearly 10,000 children's swimming lessons could be lost if Uckfield swimming pool is closed down.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

East Sussex County Council is currently running a public consultation on future options for Uckfield Leisure Centre past July 2023.

Following the recent closure to Heathfield's swimming pool last year, residents in Uckfield fear their centre may face the same fate.

However, new figures show that Uckfield swimming pool is the most visited in Wealden.

Following a Freedom of Information request by Uckfield Labour town councillor and leisure centre campaigner Daniel Manvell, the data reveals the swimming pool has had 281,772 visitors, compared to 256,542 at Hailsham and 125,782 at Crowborough.

The new figures also showed that over 850 children a month had a swimming lesson at Uckfield swimming pool in 2022.

East Sussex County Council currently leases the Leisure Centre to Wealden District Council and has done since 2002.

In October 2020, following a comprehensive leisure provision review, Wealden agreed to hand back the dual use leisure centre in Uckfield to ESCC at the end of its lease.

Wealden said it did this to remove ‘a layer of bureaucracy in the operation of the centre’ that is run to serve Uckfield Community College, to which it is attached to.

However, councillor Manvell argues that these figures highlight how important the swimming pool is to everyone in the local community and not just those who attend the college.

Daniel says: "Wealden District Council has previously argued that it wants to hand Uckfield leisure centre back to East Sussex County Council because it is predominantly run to serve Uckfield College.

"Wealden's own figures blow this excuse out of the water, showing that Uckfield's pool is actually the most visited in the whole of Wealden.

"Labour has always campaigned to keep our pool open, and we now know the devastating impact its closure would have. It would see the most popular swimming pool in Wealden close, and cause nearly 900 children to lose their swim school place.

"This is simply unacceptable, especially in a growing town like Uckfield. Labour would keep our pool open and Wealden must make that choice, too."

The public consultation closes on May 27, to give your opinion on the swimming’s pool future click here.

