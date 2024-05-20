On Saturday, May 18, 1,200 people took part in the Rainbow Run in Hailsham in aid of the hospice which has stores all over East Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: "Thank you to everybody who took part and fundraised; every penny you've raised will help us enable people to live well at the end of their lives.

It took a lot of people to make this event happen, and we’d like to give a big thank you to all of our volunteers that supported the event,

"If you'd like to sponsor the people who took part, visit our Rainbow Run event page to make a donation online at events.stwhospice.org/event/rainbow-run/sponsor-page

“And lastly, we’d like to give a massive thank you to Mark Thomas and family for the incredible donation of Nash Street Farm, and his time and effort in helping us get the farm ready, enabling the event to go ahead. This event couldn’t have happened without you, and we are so grateful for everybody's support."

St Wilfrid’s provides support for people with any life-limiting illness towards the end of their lives.

The charity’s mission is to transform end of life care for the people of Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and all the points in between.

They serve a population of 235,000 people covering an area of around 300 square miles.

1 . In Pictures: 1,200 runners take part in East Sussex charity run for St Wilfrid's Hospice In Pictures: 1,200 runners take part in East Sussex charity run for St Wilfrid's Hospice Photo: St Wilfrid's Hospice

