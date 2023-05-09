In pictures: Bexhill holds medieval themed pageant to celebrate the coronation

The event, organised by local man Roger Crouch, featured fighting knights in the arena to find the King's champion, with Stunt Action Specialists returning to Bexhill.There were also living history groups with authentic and educational encampments, bringing their enthusiasm with their entertainment, music and dance from the period, including medieval minstrels acapella folk harmony and Morris dancing, as well as comedy shows with a jester, archery and much more.One of the highlights was the King’s Procession, headed by drummers with flags and banners escorting the King and bringing the knights to the arena.