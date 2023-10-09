In pictures: Campaign to restore historic Bexhill fire engine

Bexhill firefighters held a charity car wash event at the station at the weekend to raise funds to restore Bexhill's original 1895 horse-drawn Merryweather fire engine.

The event was also raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity which supports injured or needy firefighters and their families.

Bexhill firefighter Andy Hewson said: “We are hoping to restore the Merryweather fire engine to its former glory and have set up a Go Fund Me page.”

They need to raise £15,000, and have almost reached the £5,000 mark. The aim is to bring in specialist restorers to preserve the horse-drawn, steam powered fire engine. It will ensure its continued significance for future generations. The fundraiser will enable the engine to be used at community events. It will ultimately go on show at Bexhill Museum.

The Merryweather was acquired for Bexhill by the then Earl De La Warr, bought it in 1895 for the founding of a town fire brigade. It served Bexhill proudly until it was replaced by a motorised version in 1920.

It was found by a retired Bexhill fire officer and rescued from a soon-to-close collection two years ago. East Sussex Fire Service then took it into their care.

The plan is to put it on display in the museum, but once a year roll it out with a pair of horses, as was the tradition at Bexhill Carnival every year from 1895 to 1974.

Work to restore it will involve attention to the wheels and chassis to make it safe and roadworthy Then the brass work will be buffed up and its historic livery restored.

The initiative was officially launched earlier this year and attended by Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive Dawn Whittaker, local councillors, representatives from Bexhill Museum and retired Bexhill Firefighter Brian Pope.

You can find out more and support the restoration project here

Charity car wash at Bexhill fire station on October 7 2023. The car wash was in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity and also for the Merryweather restoration project. Bexhill's original 1895 horse-drawn Merryweather fire engine is pictured here with Andy Hewson.

Charity car wash at Bexhill fire station on October 7 2023.

Charity car wash at Bexhill fire station on October 7 2023. Bexhill's original 1895 horse-drawn Merryweather fire engine is pictured here.