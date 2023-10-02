Hastings Banksy seafront mural obscured by graffiti

The famous Banksy mural on the beach at St Leonards can no longer be viewed due to vandals covering a protective perspex screen with graffiti tags.

The mural of a child holding a spade with Tesco sandcastles in the foreground was painted by the artist on the back of steps leading down to the beach, near a car park at Marina St Leonards and is a big draw for visitors.

Banksy created the mural on a trip to the town in late August or early September 2010.

David Walton sent in this recent picture showing that the graffiti has completely covered up the Banksy artwork, making it unviewable.

In October 2021 there was a local campaign in which people called for the Council to protect the artwork from rain and sea spray. The council put up a perspex screen to protect the piece after it was vandalised, but the wood and rusty screws holding the screen came free from the steps in places, exposing the artwork to the elements. Rain water was coming in through a gap between the wooden frame and the wall.

The frame has since been improved, making it more weather proof.

The bottom part of the mural has been obscured by shingle due to the long shore drift on this part of the coast.

Have you read? Amazing picture of a seal catching a large fish off Hastings

Have you read? This is where and when you can see a spectacular re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings

1 . Banksy mural The mural is completely obscured by graffiti. Pic by David Walton Photo: David Walton

2 . Banksy mural Banksy mural Photo: supplied

3 . Banksy mural Banksy mural Photo: supplied