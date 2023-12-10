In pictures: Christmas celebration in Hastings Old Town supports the hospice

Father Christmas welcomed children and families at the Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town on Saturday when St Michael’s Hospice held its Christmas on the Coast event.

There were free activities for children, including gingerbread decorating, writing letters to Santa and a secret present room. There was also a tombola and people were able to buy festive homemade cakes and refreshments, Hospice Retail were fund raising by selling pre-loved seasonal homeware, toys, decorations and jumpers.

St Michael’s Hospice supports and enabling the community of Hastings and Rother to live well with dying, death and loss. Their integrated multi-disciplinary teams deliver supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through their In-Patient Unit, Wellbeing Programme, Hospice Community Outreach, Specialist Palliative Care Telephone Support Line, Bereavement Support and Community Support Volunteers.

The Hospice operates a Donation Centre in St Leonards on Sea where appointments can be made to drop off donations of pre-loved goods. In addition, there are 7 retail shops across the catchment area in Battle, Bexhill, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards .

It costs £14,400 every day to provide our Hospice services, please support our vital work, find out more about donating, legacies, events, the Hospice Lottery and more on our website www.stmichaelshospice.com.

1 . Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice at Stade Hall, Hastings Old Town. Christmas on the Coast in aid of St Michael's Hospice at Stade Hall, Hastings Old Town. Photo: JL

