In 39 pictures: Westfield Christmas Lights big switch-on

Westfield held a special celebration on Friday when homes in the village were illuminated for this year’s dazzling light show.

The village, just outside Hastings, has become famous for its annual light show, which raises thousands of pounds for local charities.

Taking part in the big switch on launch event, on December 1, were Raven Drummers, The Cocktail Choir and DJ’s.

This year the lights will be raising money for Veteran’s Growth and Charity for Kids. People will be able to view the lights and donate to charities up until December 31.

Villager Ken Munday, who started the lights decades ago, was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Kings Awards this year. The lights have raised over £100,000 for St Michael’s Hospice since 2005.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo: Frank Copper

Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo: Frank Copper

Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo: Frank Copper

Westfield Christmas Lights 2023. Photo: Frank Copper